ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC arrest 6 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

EFCC Spokesperson noted that items recovered from the suspects are two Toyota Camry and one Mercedes Benz C300 cars, twelve mobile phones and three laptops.

A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]
A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Its Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said that they were arrested on Monday, following an intelligence report on their alleged cybercrime-related activities.

According to him, the suspects are; Odey Paul, 25, Greg Odey, 23, Julius Okpanachi, 21, Ugbede Opaluwa, 25, Okpanachi Emmanuel, 25, and Mohammed Abba, 26. He said that items recovered from the suspects included two Toyota Camry and one Mercedes Benz C300 cars, twelve mobile phones and three laptops.

Uwujaren said that they would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCTA demolishes illegal market, hideout for criminal activities in Abuja

FCTA demolishes illegal market, hideout for criminal activities in Abuja

NIHSA confirms closure of Lagdo Dam, says excessive rain may cause flood

NIHSA confirms closure of Lagdo Dam, says excessive rain may cause flood

FRSC impounds vehicles with foreign, Nigerian number plates on same vehicle

FRSC impounds vehicles with foreign, Nigerian number plates on same vehicle

NNPP suspends Kwankwaso for negotiating with Atiku, Obi, Tinubu

NNPP suspends Kwankwaso for negotiating with Atiku, Obi, Tinubu

10 countries with the largest military aircraft fleets in Africa

10 countries with the largest military aircraft fleets in Africa

5 things to know when Betting on European Football

5 things to know when Betting on European Football

Gombe Governor orders closure of nightclubs due to 'incessant immorality'

Gombe Governor orders closure of nightclubs due to 'incessant immorality'

Akwa Ibom confirms receipt of ₦‎2bn, 3000 bags of rice from FG

Akwa Ibom confirms receipt of ₦‎2bn, 3000 bags of rice from FG

Putin won't attend Wagner boss Prigozhin's funeral

Putin won't attend Wagner boss Prigozhin's funeral

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster (video)

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff (video)

Sock photo: Woman handcuffed

Plumber confesses to killing girlfriend, having sex with corpse before burying it secretly

Police arrest 94-year-old man for defiling minor in Adamawa/Illustration.

Police arrest 94-year-old man for defiling minor in Adamawa