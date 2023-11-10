Edo sex worker reports 2 of her customers for rape

Following the report the victim made at Ekpoma Police Division, operatives of Edo State Police Command immediately swung into action, and arrested the suspects

Parading the suspects in Benin, Edo State capital, the command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwanbuzor said the victim reported to the police that she was attacked and raped by the two men who met her in front of a club in Ekpoma.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspects solicited the company of the sex worker for the night and they agreed on a fee of ₦25,000.

“Suddenly, the suspects, instead of taking her to the hotel as agreed, took her to a bush at Okopoji, Ekpoma, where they attacked, raped her and forcefully collected her Infinix phone, power bank, phone charger and transferred ₦19,600 from her Opay account into Imiefoh’s account.

“The police arrested the two suspects and recovered one Infinix phone and ₦19,600 belonging to the victim from them. The suspects have confessed to the crime and would soon be charged in court,” he added.

Imiefoh, however, denied kidnapping the victim. saying the girl was a prostitute.

“We didn’t kidnap her. She is a prostitute, we called her and bargained to pay her ₦25,000. But we took her to the bush by the road, slept with her and collected her property.

“We decided to take her to a nearby bush and sleep with her because we didn’t have the money to pay for the hotel we agreed to go and spend the night,” the suspect confessed.

