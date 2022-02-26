Edo bank robbery: We recovered N37m, 5 abandoned vehicles - Police

Ogbadu said that about N37 million and five cars suspected to have been used by the robbers were recovered at a bush where they were abandoned.

He noted that it was suspected that the robbers might have abandoned the monies and the vehicles on realising that the police were on their trail.

NAN reports that dare devil armed robbers had late Thursday evening carried out what many persons had termed coordinated armed robbery attacks on some commercial banks in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo.

NAN reports the operations according to some eyewitnesses lasted for more than two hours.