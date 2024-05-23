ADVERTISEMENT
Ebonyi university final-year student commits suicide after repeated failure

Nurudeen Shotayo

Report says the student took her own life after repeatedly failing a course a lecturer had vowed that she would never pass.

Ugwuka, a final-year student in the Department of English, allegedly committed suicide after repeatedly failing a particular course.

As reported by The Punch, the deceased passed all her courses but one whose lecturer had vowed she would never pass.

Consumed by a melancholy feeling, a woman identified as the deceased mother can be seen in a video online blaming a lecturer for making her daughter commit suicide.

The bereaved mother was seen in the video alleging that “Dr Enyi said he is the best, that nobody can teach like him. He should come and carry my daughter who has committed suicide.

ALSO READ: Missing UniAbuja 400-level student dies in car crash

According to a graduate of the institution, who identified himself as Rex Nwome, Ugwuka committed suicide because of repeated failure in a particular course.

“Favour was my classmate and a best friend to me in the English Department. The above-mentioned lecturer did vow never to allow Favour to graduate.

“You could imagine where she later passed all the courses except that lecturer’s that, she had to pay another extra year tuition fee to rewrite.

“Unfortunately the man failed her again. What resulted in this intense depression is the latest NYSC names that were recently shortlisted, and her name wasn’t there,” he told the paper.

Speaking further, Nwome narrated how the deceased became depressed after her efforts to graduate and go for the national service met a stumbling block.

“The girl suffered a lot of depression because she was only left wandering about the EBSU seeking help. She was very desperate to graduate and serve. This and many more of the disgusting stories resulted in this suicide mission.

“I wish she didn’t go this far to end her life. R. I. P Ugwuka Favour till we meet to part no more," he added.

While confirming the incident on Thursday, May 23, 2024, the spokesman of the Ebonyi State Police Command, DSP Joshua Ukandu, said the matter was reported to the headquarters.

“Yes, the command received the report of suicide by a female student,” he said.

Wike vows to crack down on FCT touts who harass motorists because of levy

Nigeria requires N35bn to restart Ajaokuta Light Steel section -Minister

Court orders NCoS to take ailing Binance executive, Gambaryan to hospital

FG launches construction of 500 housing units in Kano

NAFDAC seals rice company in Niger for flouting production regulations

Sanusi Lamido wins the game of thrones as he returns as Emir of Kano

Tinubu orders review of governing boards of tertiary institutions after outcry

It's unfair to blame Tinubu's administration for Nigeria's woes – Bode George

LP transition committee assures members of stronger party ahead 2027 elections

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

