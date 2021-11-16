RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ebonyi Police begs public for help in finding missing corps member

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The missing corps member was last seen on November 9.

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) (image used for illustration) [Punch]
Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) (image used for illustration) [Punch]

The Ebonyi Police Command has urged members of the public to volunteer any useful information on a missing National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the state, to the nearest police station.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued in Abakiliki on Tuesday by the Command's Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah.

Odah said that the male corps member, Victor Omah, who is 24 years old was declared missing on November 11.

"Members of the public should report his whereabouts or call the NYSC Inspector with the phone number: 08058133173 and the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on 08064944617.

"Omah is a serving corps member with the Agency for Mass Literacy, located along old Enugu/Abakaliki Road by Presbyterian Church Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki.

"He hails from Adekafane Ugwolawo in Ofu L.G.A of Kogi State, and was declared missing by his roommate, Ujah Innocent, in the company of Mr Mordi Onoche, an NYSC Inspector in charge of Abakaliki Local Government Area of the State.

"According to Innocent, on November 9, 2021 by 6 pm the victim left their lodge at National Association Of Catholic Church Corps Members (NACC) Family House, behind Hope-in Hotel Presco Junction, Abakaliki, to an unknown destination and has not returned till date," the PPRO explained.

She further said that the Command had disseminated the information through its control room and other police formations within the Command.

"The command is intensifying efforts to trace the missing person. He is dark in complexion, 5 feet tall, speaks Igala dialect and English language fluently, and has no tribal mark.

"All efforts made to trace the victim as of the time of this publication has proved abortive," Odah said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP wants killers of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate punished

PDP wants killers of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate punished

Buhari salutes former President Jonathan on 64th birthday anniversary

Buhari salutes former President Jonathan on 64th birthday anniversary

Buhari returns to Nigeria after 2 weeks away in Europe, South Africa

Buhari returns to Nigeria after 2 weeks away in Europe, South Africa

Nigeria soon to be leading digital economy - Pantami

Nigeria soon to be leading digital economy - Pantami

Lawmakers tell Virgin Atlantic to compensate passengers it failed to feed

Lawmakers tell Virgin Atlantic to compensate passengers it failed to feed

Ortom urges Buhari to reject direct primaries for parties in Electoral Amendment Bill

Ortom urges Buhari to reject direct primaries for parties in Electoral Amendment Bill

FG feeds 9 million pupils - Minister

FG feeds 9 million pupils - Minister

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates multi-level car park facility

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates multi-level car park facility

'The criminals cannot be lucky always,' Buhari talks tough against bandits again after massacre in Sokoto

'The criminals cannot be lucky always,' Buhari talks tough against bandits again after massacre in Sokoto

Trending

Final year student beats his project supervisor to coma in UNILORIN

UNILORIN Gate. (Punch)

Video: Scores attend funeral of dead person who was buried in penis-shaped coffin

Video: Scores attend funeral of dead person who was buried in penis-shaped coffin

He's not my father; he's my boyfriend – Woman clarifies (video)

He is not my father; he is my boyfriend – Woman clarifies (video)

Lecturer arrested for making female student write her exam in his bedroom at night

Arrest and handcuffed