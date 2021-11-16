Ebonyi Police begs public for help in finding missing corps member

This is contained in a statement issued in Abakiliki on Tuesday by the Command's Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah.

Odah said that the male corps member, Victor Omah, who is 24 years old was declared missing on November 11.

"Members of the public should report his whereabouts or call the NYSC Inspector with the phone number: 08058133173 and the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on 08064944617.

"Omah is a serving corps member with the Agency for Mass Literacy, located along old Enugu/Abakaliki Road by Presbyterian Church Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki.

"He hails from Adekafane Ugwolawo in Ofu L.G.A of Kogi State, and was declared missing by his roommate, Ujah Innocent, in the company of Mr Mordi Onoche, an NYSC Inspector in charge of Abakaliki Local Government Area of the State.

"According to Innocent, on November 9, 2021 by 6 pm the victim left their lodge at National Association Of Catholic Church Corps Members (NACC) Family House, behind Hope-in Hotel Presco Junction, Abakaliki, to an unknown destination and has not returned till date," the PPRO explained.

She further said that the Command had disseminated the information through its control room and other police formations within the Command.

"The command is intensifying efforts to trace the missing person. He is dark in complexion, 5 feet tall, speaks Igala dialect and English language fluently, and has no tribal mark.