Mr Raphael Ibiam, Director, State Fire Service, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone call that the incident occurred in the area on Tuesday.
Ebonyi Fire Service confirms 4 deaths in Ikwo incident
Ebonyi Fire Service has confirmed the death of a woman and her three kids in a fire incident at Aguabata Echara, Ikwo Local government area of the state
According to Ibiam, the fire occurred at night while the victims were asleep in their thatched house.
“On the cause of the fire, we were told that one man, a resident in the area was responsible for the inferno.
“We learnt that the man set their house ablaze at night.
“The fire killed a woman and her three kids,” the Director stated.
