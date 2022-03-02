RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ebonyi Fire Service confirms 4 deaths in Ikwo incident

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ebonyi Fire Service has confirmed the death of a woman and her three kids in a fire incident at Aguabata Echara, Ikwo Local government area of the state

Mr Raphael Ibiam, Director, State Fire Service, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone call that the incident occurred in the area on Tuesday.

According to Ibiam, the fire occurred at night while the victims were asleep in their thatched house.

“On the cause of the fire, we were told that one man, a resident in the area was responsible for the inferno.

“We learnt that the man set their house ablaze at night.

“The fire killed a woman and her three kids,” the Director stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

