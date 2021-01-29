The Spokesperson of the state Police Command, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abakaliki.

Odah said the identities of the deceased had yet to be ascertained.

She also said that four other persons sustained serious injuries in the accident that occurred around 2 p.m.

An eyewitness, Mr Joseph Okoro, said that the vehicle was on top speed when it had a tyre burst and somersaulted, killing the three on the spot.

Okoro said that the accident involved an 18-seater bus.

It was learnt that the injured were taken to hospital, while the remains of the deceased were deposited in a morgue in the area.