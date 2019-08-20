Eat’N’Go is celebrating a week-long of utter deliciousness, as it turns 7-years in Nigeria!

From the 19th of August, 2019, Eat’N’Go is giving out loads of discounts, promos and freebies, across all 3 brands, up until the 25th of August! An entire week of deliciousness, just for you!

Throughout this period, you can get your favorite hot, cheesy, Pizza flavors for as low as N1900; THREE delicious Hot Stone Creations for the price of TWO at Cold Stone Creamery and a refreshing cup of Pinkberry Gourmet frozen yogurt for just N800. Sounds good doesn’t it?

It gets better ☺ - The guys at Eat’N’Go will also be spoiling you all, with a Buy One Get One Free offer across its different brands on the weekend! Its gonna be a TGIF long weekend at Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery & Pinkberry so don’t miss it.

Simply walk into any of Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Yoghurt stores across Nigeria from the 19th -25th August, to be a part of this celebration. Meanwhile, you can stay ahead of all Eat’N’Go’s offers and freebies across social media pages - @Coldstonecreamery_Nigeria, @PinkberryNigeria and @Dominosng!

Cheers to an amazing 7 years with the Eat’N’Go brand!

Terms and conditions apply.

