In celebration of the launch of Eat’N’Go’s 100th store, the master franchisee for the three world-class food brands in Nigeria - Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt, has unveiled this unbeatable promo that will have you feeling 100% all the way!

From now till the 13th of June 2019, the QSR brand will be offering its delicious snacks at 100 Naira each to the first 100 customers to enter their stores nationwide.

Imagine all the hot, cheesy, delicious pizzas; the creamy, delectable ice creams, or the light and refreshing, tasty frozen yoghurt treats you can enjoy for just 100 Naira each! Sounds unbelievable right?

All you have to do is be one of the first 100 people to walk into any of the Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Yoghurt stores nationwide, with only N100 and leave with 100% delight with your yummy treat!

With the launch of its 100th store, Eat’N’Go is running this promo to give back to all its amazing customers for the spectacular journey thus far!

Who else is ready to join the queue in front of your nearest outlet and be one of the first 100 people to be at the stores???

See you there! Meanwhile, you can stay ahead of all Eat’N’Go’s offers and freebies across their social media pages - @Coldstonecreamery_Nigeria, @PinkberryNigeria and @Dominosng!

Terms and conditions apply. Offer is limited to just an item per person.

