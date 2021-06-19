RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Dual Life is the new superpower

It takes a hero to recognize another hero. So just know you aren’t reading this by mistake. We found you, just at the right time.

Remember Clark Kent?

Who we know to be “Superman”; the man who worked two jobs; as a hero and a Journalist. Yeah that man is a representation of everything you are.

You may not be jumping from building to building by night and then switching to a student by day, nor are you flying with a cape around the city. You are doing much more...with your feet on the ground anyways.

We see you working a 9-5 and then performing as an artist under the disco light. Or that friend of yours who works as an art director and a Fashion stylist; the one who is a certified nurse and an actress too. Or the one who trades, is an investor and also works as a software developer.

The truth is; we chase these dual lives because we want to be free financially, but deep down, we know it’s in our DNA; that being Nigerian comes with the zest to do more, be more and earn more.

Regardless of the motive, we just have to commend the tenacity woven into our skins. We’ve been presented with more opportunities to double up on our “hustle” From side gigs to freelance and now forex trading. And, like every other gig that we take on, this one requires mastery; nothing that’s impossible for us.

With a brand like OctaFX committing totally to guiding traders on its platform and ensuring that they achieve their set goals, Nigerians are in for more big wins.

Tipsters—being us the writers—are hinting that OctaFX will be kicking off an empowerment campaign in the coming weeks. We all can only expect the unthinkable from a brand with such lofty goals as facilitating financial freedom for everyone. So get your zest on. No doubt that adding “Forex trader” to your Dual life automatically makes it a “Triple-Dual Life.”

Check out the #DualLifewithOctafx challenge here and this side too.

#FeaturedbyOctaFX

