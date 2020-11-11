DStv Premium Golf Day debuts

For a stroke play format which is one of the most common form of golf played, the golfer with the best overall score, after 18 holes wins.

In stroke play, each golfer goes up against the course and tries to out play fellow competitors. A combining power of strength and flexibility is required for this.

In recent times, Nigeria has made a name in the golf sport both locally and internationally through the performance of 16-year old Georgia Oboh who won the U.S. Kids Golf Teen World champion in 2015.

Leading pay television operator, MultiChoice Nigeria has consistently shown its support and commitment to the development of sports in Nigeria. Aside its wide coverage of local and international sports events that expose talents and sports administrators to global best practices, the company has also shown support for football, basketball and also, the immensely successful GOtv Boxing Night which is widely regarded as the biggest boxing show on the continent.

The boxing sport which was relegated to near irrelevance from its position as the country’s second favourite sport, reeling from decades of underfunding and poor organization was revived with the GOtv Boxing Night initiative which saw many talented boxers turning professional and pursuing their dreams of becoming world champions.

To further promote sports in Nigeria, DStv will be hosting the maiden DStv Premium Golf Day at the Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos on 14 November.

A total of 99 golfers, selected in accordance with the COVID-19 safety protocols are expected to take part at the inaugural event on Saturday. The 99 were selected from over 500 golfers, who were required to be active DStv Premium subscribers and register for the event, which will follow the stroke play format.

Winners get to win mouthwatering prizes. The grand prize is a Business Class ticket to Dubai for a weekend stay at a five-star hotel, while the second prize is a Business Class ticket to Rwanda for a weekend stay at five-star hotel. The third prize is a weekend stay at a five-star hotel in Lagos, while the prize for the longest drive gets a 55-inch television set.

Giving reasons for DStv’s sponsorship of the event, Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, said the sport is one that enjoys considerable followership by DStv Premium subscribers, who have access to the most prestigious golf tournaments via a dedicated channel.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us because we understand that golf tournaments are some of the most important games for our DStv Premium subscribers, hence this sponsorship. So, we’re excited to be a part of this, with Ikeja Golf Club, and are hopeful that this will further consolidate our relationship with our Premium subscribers and those that play and enjoy the game,” said Mabutho.

Ikeja Golf Club captain, Mr. Oladimeji Durojaiye, expressed delight at the huge interest shown by golfers and commended the sponsors, DStv, for partnering with club. Other prominent members of the club involved in the organization of the event include Messrs. Akin Areola, Chairman, Managing Committee; Jide Oreagba, Tournament Director; Biyi Fetuga and Omini Ofem.

DStv Premium Golf Day debuts

DStv Premium subscribers get over 175+ channels which includes all 13 SuperSport channels, Hollywood blockbusters on M-Net Movies Premiere, the biggest series from HBO, world’s best programmes on M-Net and a wide access to leading international news on CNN, BBC, Bloomberg, CNBC Africa and more.

This package offers nail-biting experience at N18,400 per month. They also get to enjoy access to Showmax at no extra cost, the live streaming VOD platform with the latest series, movies and more, easily accessible on smartphone, tablet or desktop, Tablet or Desktop

Visit www.dstvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade and join in on the excitement. Watch whenever, wherever on your mobile devices with the DStv App.

*This is a featured post.