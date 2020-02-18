The Ultimate Love Couple’s Experience offer is valid from Monday, 17th February till Wednesday, 1st April 2020 and open to customers on DStv and GOtv.

Looking to get away with your loved one for that much needed relaxation? All you need do to qualify is to simply reconnect or pay for your DStv or GOtv subscription. The offer is valid for payments made between Monday, 17th February and Wednesday, 1st April 2020 and is open to residents in Nigeria only. Visit www.dstvafrica.com or www.gotvafrica.com and download the MyDStv app or MyGOtv app from your app store to reconnect or switch your packages.

Lucky couples will emerge through a weekly raffle draw and announced during the live Nomination and Check-out Show on Sundays at 7:30pm on Africa Magic channels.

To find out more about this amazing offer, log on to www.africamagic.tv/ultimateloveng Follow @ultimateloveng on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #UltimateLoveNg.

Keep up with the show on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29. Available to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga packages as well as to customers on GOtv Max and JOLLI packages.

Ts & Cs Apply.

