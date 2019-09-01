The kidnap kingpin, who recently attacked the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Emmanuel Akabe has been arrested by the Department of State Services in Kano State.

Muhammad Akazakwai, the mastermind of the attack in which three policemen and a civilian were shot dead was arrested at his mother’s house, where he was being treated for gunshot wounds in Kano.

Akabe was on his way to Abuja on an official engagement when the convoy ran into the robbers who were operating around Gako hill in Nasarawa Eggon local government.

According to Punch, a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Akazakwai was arrested along with his mother and one Mallam.

The source said, “While interrogating him, we recovered 50 A-47 rifles, which he claimed he inherited from his father.

“We also recovered hundreds of GSM sim cards and other valuables from him.”

Akazakwai was also reported to have told the DSS operatives that two of his men were in the bush with the seven AK-47 rifles they snatched from the slain police officers, Punch reports.

Akazakwai is said to be one of the dreaded kidnap kingpins terrorising North-Central.