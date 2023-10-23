ADVERTISEMENT
DSS, Police, others neutralise bandit suspect, rescues 3 victims in Kebbi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor saluted the gallant security personnel for their efforts and pledged to provide all necessary support for them to make the state safe.

DSS-Police-Soldiers(Security operatives) [Credit: New Telegraph]
DSS-Police-Soldiers(Security operatives) [Credit: New Telegraph]

The operation was conducted in Kanzama forest, Bunza Local Government Area of the state, Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Assistant to Kebbi Governor on Media and Publicity, said in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

He said that the operation followed the assurance given to Kalgo communities in Bunza LGA by Gov Nasir Idris when he paid a visit to the area on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor at an emergency Security Council Meeting ordered a joint operation to go after the bandits, and the provision of adequate security to the affected villages.

The governor also directed the provision of adequate logistics to the joint security team and called for deployment of more security personnel to compliment ongoing efforts to bolster security and protect lives and property in the area and across the state.

According to Sarki, the governor has saluted the gallant security personnel for their efforts and pledged to provide all necessary support for them to make the state safe.

News Agency Of Nigeria
