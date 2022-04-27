RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Drunk policeman on the run after killing birthday party guests in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The Nigeria Police Command (NPF), has disclosed that the shooting that led to the death of two birthday guests in Lagos, was accidental.

Inspr Mohammed Hussini, a police officer attached to Lagos Command headquarters in the Ikeja area of the state, is currently on the run after shooting two birthday party guests to death.

This writer gathered that the incident happened on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at La Silver Bar at Egbeda, in the Alimosho local government area of Lagos.

Immediately after the incident, the cop, who’s said to be drunk at the time, took to his heels.

Having identified the suspected cop, the Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement, disclosed that he’s an off-duty officer, who went to the birthday party as a guest just like the deceased.

While maintaining that the fleeing cop didn’t attend the party on official duty, Hundeyin explained that the shooting was accidental.

The statement read: “On Sunday, April 24, 2022, at about 2100hrs, a shooting incident occurred at La Silver Bar, Egbeda which resulted in the death of two persons and injuries to others.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc ordered an immediate full-scale investigation into circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“While investigation is ongoing, findings so far reveal that the shooting was accidental and involved an off-duty police officer, Inspr Mohammed Hussini, serving at the State Headquarters, Ikeja. Findings equally reveal that the off-duty officer is a friend of the celebrant, Ifeanyi aka Obama, and was not at the party in any official capacity.

According to the police spokesperson, like the cop, the birthday celebrant is also on the run, and both are expected to turn themselves in.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

