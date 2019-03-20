They were attacked while going for prayers at about 5:30 am in Halleluyah Estate in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State.

A resident, identified as Taiwo Olawoore, said they heard several gunshots and people ran in different directions to escape being shot.

According to Punch, Police spokesperson, SP Folashade Odoro, confirmed that a suspect has been arrested in connection to the incident and he is being interrogated.

She explained that the man arrested was a security guard hired by the community.

Odoro added that the guard was obviously drunk and reportedly shot in the air but not at the worshipers.