The accused, Emmanuel Okomeyin and Anyia Austine, were charged to court on two counts of conspiracy and attempted kidnap.

According to the prosecutor, Michael Unah, the accused attempted to kidnap their employer's wife, identified as Mrs. Ijeoma Ezeokafor, from her residence.

Unah told the court that following information the police got from a source, it was discovered that the duo conspired to kidnap Ijeoma with the hope of collecting the sum of N20 million as ransom from her husband.

"The police got the information from an undisclosed source that the accused were planning to kidnap their employer’s wife at her residence in order to collect N20 million ransom from her husband.

"A team of policemen went to the residence of the complainant and let the cat out of the bag and the accused were handed over to the police," Unah.

He said the offence contravened Section 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In his ruling, the presiding magistrate, Mr. A.A. Fashola, granted the accused N500,000 bail with two sureties for each. Sureties must be blood relations who are gainfully employed.

The magistrate further adjourned the case till February 25 for hearing.