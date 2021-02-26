38-year-old Sunday Okodo who knocked down police Inspector David Zapaina from atop a bridge into the canal below on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, along the International Airport Road, Lagos, has been charged with attempted murder.

The incident occurred as Okodo attempted to flee the scene for violating a traffic law.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Olajide Oduyoye disclosed this much to ChannelsTV, a day after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Okodo has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and traffic violation.

Inspector Zapaina who was initially in critical condition, is now stable and is recuperating, albeit with a fracture.

"He (Inspector Zapaina) is alive and he has been discharged from the hospital but it is more like he needs to seek more local intervention to reset his bones,” the LASTMA boss said.