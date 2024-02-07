ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Driver slumps on wheel, dies in Osun accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

The sector commander said that the injured passengers were immediately taken to hospital for medical attention while the corpse of the driver was deposited at the morgue.

Driver slumps on wheel, dies in Osun accident [TheSun]
Driver slumps on wheel, dies in Osun accident [TheSun]

Recommended articles

An eyewitness, Mrs Funmi Adeyemo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident, followed the bus driver allegedly slumping while on the wheel.

She said that the bus veered off the road and collided with a vehicle parked on the roadside resulting in the death of the driver while some passengers sustained severe injuries.

“One of the passengers attempted to take control of the bus before it collided with a Toyota Corolla car parked on the roadside,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, another passenger jumped out of the moving bus and hit her head on the ground sustaining injuries on her head and eyes.

”I saw people shouting as the vehicle lost control, but a female passenger managed to steer the vehicle down the bridge before it collided with a vehicle parked on the highway."

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Osun, Henry Benamaisia, confirmed the accident when contacted by NAN.

Benamaisia said that the accident occurred in the afternoon, but the swift response of the personnel of the corps to the scene prevented a gridlock on the road.

The sector commander said that the injured passengers were immediately taken to hospital for medical attention while the corpse of the driver was deposited at the morgue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benamaisia appealed to road users to be safety conscious when driving and to refrain from consumption of drugs, alcohol or any harmful substances while driving.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ribadu, CDS, absent at Senate’s interface with security chiefs

Ribadu, CDS, absent at Senate’s interface with security chiefs

Reps summon Minister, DG over delay in releasing national ID card since 2012

Reps summon Minister, DG over delay in releasing national ID card since 2012

Court grants Falana's request seeking price control of goods in Nigeria

Court grants Falana's request seeking price control of goods in Nigeria

Stay at home to develop your domains, Wike tells FCT Council Chairmen

Stay at home to develop your domains, Wike tells FCT Council Chairmen

EFCC sets up team to fight against dollarisation of economy, currency abuse

EFCC sets up team to fight against dollarisation of economy, currency abuse

It's an error - Alex Otti reacts to ₦1.5bn Hilux vans in Abia budget

It's an error - Alex Otti reacts to ₦1.5bn Hilux vans in Abia budget

Oyo Govt identifies 3 persons for prosecution 3 weeks after Ibadan explosion

Oyo Govt identifies 3 persons for prosecution 3 weeks after Ibadan explosion

Dangote University suspends lecturer for physical assault

Dangote University suspends lecturer for physical assault

Reps pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill for second reading

Reps pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill for second reading

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor's wife gives birth to sextuplets, asks for help, says 'we prayed for only 5'

Pastor's wife gives birth to sextuplets, asks for help: 'we prayed for only 5'

2 men drug school guard, rob Lagos school of properties worth millions [NAN]

2 men drug school guard, rob Lagos school of properties worth millions

Fire destroys goods, property worth millions in Bayelsa [NAN]

Fire destroys goods, property worth millions in Bayelsa

Man kills lover, commits suicide in Lagos apartment, Police confirms

Man kills lover during fight, commits suicide in Lagos apartment, Police confirms