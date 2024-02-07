Driver slumps on wheel, dies in Osun accident

An eyewitness, Mrs Funmi Adeyemo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident, followed the bus driver allegedly slumping while on the wheel.

She said that the bus veered off the road and collided with a vehicle parked on the roadside resulting in the death of the driver while some passengers sustained severe injuries.

“One of the passengers attempted to take control of the bus before it collided with a Toyota Corolla car parked on the roadside,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, another passenger jumped out of the moving bus and hit her head on the ground sustaining injuries on her head and eyes.

”I saw people shouting as the vehicle lost control, but a female passenger managed to steer the vehicle down the bridge before it collided with a vehicle parked on the highway."

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Osun, Henry Benamaisia, confirmed the accident when contacted by NAN.

Benamaisia said that the accident occurred in the afternoon, but the swift response of the personnel of the corps to the scene prevented a gridlock on the road.

The sector commander said that the injured passengers were immediately taken to hospital for medical attention while the corpse of the driver was deposited at the morgue.

ADVERTISEMENT