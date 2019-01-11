A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja on Friday remanded Chibuzor Ezede in prison for alleged dangerous driving resulting in the death of an official of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC).

Ezede, a driver who resides Opposite Chief Palace, Garki village, Abuja, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

The Prosecutor, Fidelis Ogbobe, told the court that Ezede committed the offence on Dec.16, 2018 along Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki II, Abuja.

He alleged that on the same date, at about 9:30 a.m, the defendant in a Mercedes Benz 190, with registration number DY 937 BEN drove dangerously from Garki Ultra Model market junction.

Ogbobe added that the defendant knocked down Adebomojo Oluwaseun, an official of the FRSC on duty.

The prosecutor said Oluwaseun died in the hospital as a result of the injuries he sustained from the dangerous driving by the defendant.

Ogbobe equally added that the defendant left his vehicle and ran away from the scene after knocking down Oluwaseun.

He therefore, opposed the bail of the defendant, as he alleged that it was during police investigation that the defendant was apprehended and he would escape prosecution if granted bail.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 27 and 7 (1) of the Road Traffic Act.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Omolola Akindele ordered that the defendant be remanded in Keffi Prisons and adjourned the case until Feb. 4 for hearing.