Driver in court for allegedly injuring officer's eye during traffic stop

The court admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦2 million.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where the sum of ₦20,000 was spent for treatment of the eye (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
The police alleged that the defendant, whose address was not provided, allegedly disobeyed a traffic light along Rita Lorri Junction, Abuja on February 16.

The prosecution counsel, S.O. Osho, told the court that when the defendant was approached by a police officer on duty over the alleged offence, he assaulted the officer by injuring one of his eyes.

Osho said the officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where the sum of ₦20,000 was spent for treatment of the eye.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 246 of the Penal Code. Ugo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge, Aliyu Kagarko, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦2 million with one surety in like sum. He adjourned the case until March 13 for further hearing.

