Okorie Agwu, a driver with Imo State Transport Company (ITC), has confessed to deceiving, defiling, and impregnating an 11-year-old girl.

The 42-year-old told a family court in Owerri, the state capital, that a N100 note was the bait he used in luring the teenage girl.

Agwu, who was remanded in the Owerri Correctional Centre by the court, said he drove her to secluded places, including the desolate Akachi Tower area on Owerri-Aba Road, where he molested her.

The driver said he continued abusing the minor till she became pregnant.

The victim, who according The Nation, is now heavily pregnant, told the police that the father of five offered her N100 and promised to buy her a smartphone, if she became his friend.

This, according to her, started some time in 2017, when she was in JSS 1 and continued whenever she was returning from school.

She recounted how the suspect once drove her into a bush, tore her clothing and raped her, after which she went home bleeding.

However, a non-governmental organisation, Virgin Heart Foundation and Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Imo State Chapter, has pledged psycho-social support, medical assistance and legal support for the victim.

The convener of Virgin Heart Foundation, Peace Dike, charged security agencies and the judiciary to be proactive in the fight against sexual violence against women and girls.