Driver flees as detached tyre from his truck crushes LAWMA official to death

It was gathered that Ogunmakin, an employee of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in Ijora, was on his way to a location in the state when the incident occurred on Monday, May 27, 2024.

The tyres from the truck hit Ogunmakin, causing severe injuries and leaving him motionless on the ground.

Bystanders quickly rushed to his aid and transported him to a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a source who wished to remain anonymous, the truck driver did not stop to check on Ogunmakin’s condition.

Upon arrival at the hospital, a doctor confirmed that Ogunmakin had passed away.

The source said, “The man (Ogunmakin) was attached to the LAWMA office. He was going somewhere when the tyres from the truck that was at top speed ran into him.

“The truck driver did not wait; some people said he knew what happened while some other persons said he might not know what happened because the truck was still moving on other tyres.

“When people in the area rushed him to hospital, they confirmed that he died due to the injuries he sustained from the accident.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, when contacted, confirmed that following the accident, Ogunmakin was rushed to the Randle Hospital in the Surulere area of the state.