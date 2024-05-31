ADVERTISEMENT
Driver flees as detached tyre from his truck crushes LAWMA official to death

Damilare Famuyiwa

Lagos police have confirmed the incident, saying efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing driver.

Efforts are on to arrest the fleeing driver [Punch]
It was gathered that Ogunmakin, an employee of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in Ijora, was on his way to a location in the state when the incident occurred on Monday, May 27, 2024.

The tyres from the truck hit Ogunmakin, causing severe injuries and leaving him motionless on the ground.

Bystanders quickly rushed to his aid and transported him to a hospital.

According to a source who wished to remain anonymous, the truck driver did not stop to check on Ogunmakin’s condition.

Upon arrival at the hospital, a doctor confirmed that Ogunmakin had passed away.

The source said, “The man (Ogunmakin) was attached to the LAWMA office. He was going somewhere when the tyres from the truck that was at top speed ran into him.

“The truck driver did not wait; some people said he knew what happened while some other persons said he might not know what happened because the truck was still moving on other tyres.

“When people in the area rushed him to hospital, they confirmed that he died due to the injuries he sustained from the accident.”

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, when contacted, confirmed that following the accident, Ogunmakin was rushed to the Randle Hospital in the Surulere area of the state.

He explained that the doctor on duty confirmed him dead, adding that efforts were on to arrest the fleeing driver of the truck.

