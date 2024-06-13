ADVERTISEMENT
Driver fined ₦20k or faces 9 months in jail for swindling businessman ₦500k

News Agency Of Nigeria

The accused collected money from the complainant to transport timber from Cross River to Kano but absconded with the money.

The Judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the offence of criminal breach of trust and deceit and begged the court for leniency. The judge also gave the convict an option of a ₦20,000 fine or nine months imprisonment in default.

She also ordered the convict to pay a compensation of ₦500,000 to the complainant. Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported at the Police Area Command on May 18, by Bashir Kano.

He said that the accused claimed to be a driver and collected the sum of ₦500,000 from the complainant to transport timber from Cross River to Kano. According to him, the accused, however, absconded with the money given and failed to deliver the wood.

The prosecutor further told the court that during the police investigation, the convict confessed to having absconded with the ₦500,000 and converted it for his personal use. The offence, he said, contravened the Plateau State Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

