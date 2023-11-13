ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Driver evading arrest by LASTMA officials kill 2 street sweepers in Gbagada

Damilare Famuyiwa

The two victims were said to be LAWMA officials.

Gbagada, Lagos State [Channels Television]
Gbagada, Lagos State [Channels Television]

Recommended articles

The victims were said to be officials of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

The LAWMA officials were reportedly feared dead at the time of filing this report.

Channels Television reports that the driver, who was evading arrest, was chased by LASTMA officers, causing him to crush the two LAWMA officials to death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing a video update, the Senior Special Assitant (SSA) Governor BabajideSanwo-Olu of Lagos State on New Media, Jubril Gawat, via his X handle said the expressway is all clear.

He wrote: "UPDATE: Gbagada Expressway … ALL CLEAR at the moment."

This incident happened a few weeks after a crash involving a fully loaded tanker and six other vehicles snarled up traffic around Gbagada bridge, on Oworonsoki Expressway, Lagos, on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming this incident, the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo, in a statement, attributed the cause of the accident to brake failure.

The truck crushed three commercial vehicles, three private cars and one LASTMA bike while descending Gbagada bridge inward Ifako on the expressway.

“Those casualties were severely injured and rushed to Gbagada General Hospital for medical treatment by a LASTMA Trooper who was also among those wounded during the accident.

"The accident occurred around 6:10:p:m today, policemen from Alonge Police Station at Oworonsoki were equally at the scene of the accident,” he quoted a LASTMA official at the scene as reporting.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, had called on the association regulating the activities of tanker operators to always educate their drivers on the need to observe speed limits while driving on public roads.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria, Denmark partner on green transition to boost employment, mutual economic growth

Nigeria, Denmark partner on green transition to boost employment, mutual economic growth

Dutse indigenes in Abuja call on FCTA to fix bad roads

Dutse indigenes in Abuja call on FCTA to fix bad roads

FCT property owners to begin paying taxes as Wike signs draft regulation

FCT property owners to begin paying taxes as Wike signs draft regulation

Kogi State won’t regret electing Ododo - APC Chieftain, Audu

Kogi State won’t regret electing Ododo - APC Chieftain, Audu

Buhari commends APC's success in Imo, Kogi elections

Buhari commends APC's success in Imo, Kogi elections

Kaduna State government promises 10,000 houses for the masses in 4 years

Kaduna State government promises 10,000 houses for the masses in 4 years

3 popular security officials who are currently on trial for criminal charges

3 popular security officials who are currently on trial for criminal charges

Expert praises Federal government’s move to decongest correctional centres

Expert praises Federal government’s move to decongest correctional centres

PDP governors' forum felicitate Governor Kefas @54

PDP governors' forum felicitate Governor Kefas @54

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Company driver returns to work the next day after $50m lottery win, says 'I can’t leave'

Company driver returns to work the next day after $50m lottery win, says 'I can’t leave'

File photo: Body bag

Drunk businessman killed by his 3 security guards who mistook him for a thief

Soldiers rescue woman from committing suicide in Lagos Lagoon [NNN]

Soldiers rescue woman from committing suicide in Lagos Lagoon

Pastor arrested for faking his kidnapping to get ransom from church members blames devil

Pastor arrested for faking his kidnapping to get ransom from church members blames devil