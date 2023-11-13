Driver evading arrest by LASTMA officials kill 2 street sweepers in Gbagada

The victims were said to be officials of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

The LAWMA officials were reportedly feared dead at the time of filing this report.

Channels Television reports that the driver, who was evading arrest, was chased by LASTMA officers, causing him to crush the two LAWMA officials to death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing a video update, the Senior Special Assitant (SSA) Governor BabajideSanwo-Olu of Lagos State on New Media, Jubril Gawat, via his X handle said the expressway is all clear.

He wrote: "UPDATE: Gbagada Expressway … ALL CLEAR at the moment."

This incident happened a few weeks after a crash involving a fully loaded tanker and six other vehicles snarled up traffic around Gbagada bridge, on Oworonsoki Expressway, Lagos, on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming this incident, the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo, in a statement, attributed the cause of the accident to brake failure.

“The truck crushed three commercial vehicles, three private cars and one LASTMA bike while descending Gbagada bridge inward Ifako on the expressway.

“Those casualties were severely injured and rushed to Gbagada General Hospital for medical treatment by a LASTMA Trooper who was also among those wounded during the accident.

"The accident occurred around 6:10:p:m today, policemen from Alonge Police Station at Oworonsoki were equally at the scene of the accident,” he quoted a LASTMA official at the scene as reporting.