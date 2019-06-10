Samuel is facing a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some other persons, still at large, on Dec. 28, 2018, at 10.30 a.m. at Nigeria Brewery Plc, Ota.

Mustapha alleged that the defendant stole a truck with registration number KSF 755 XH, containing Nigeria brewery products.

“The defendant absconded with his employer ‘s goods, but he was later caught by the police after the complainant reported the case at the station” he said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

ALSO READ: Army kills 9 Boko Haram social media influencers

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Mathew Akinyemi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million, with two sureties in like sum.

Akinyemi ordered that the sureties should reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payments to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned till June 26, for mention.