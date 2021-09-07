RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Driver docked for allegedly causing death of 2 passengers

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 51-year-old driver, Owoyemi Samuel, on Monday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for alleged reckless driving that led to the death of two passengers on a motorcycle.

Driver docked for allegedly causing death of 2 passengers. [legacy]
Driver docked for allegedly causing death of 2 passengers. [legacy]

The police charged Samuel, who resides in Divine Heritage Estate and Properties Lugbe, Abuja, with reckless driving and manslaughter.

Recommended articles

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, alleged that on Aug.21, at about

8:05pm, the defendant drove a Nissan pick-up with Reg. number BQ 494 GWA belonging to Divine Heritage Estate and Properties in a reckless manner and collided with commercial motorcycle from the opposite lane.

He told the court that the motorcyclist, Mr Musa Haruna, survived the accident but the two passengers died on the spot.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Section 548 of the Road Traffic Act.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Aminu Abdullahi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Abdullahi adjourned the case until Oct.7, for hearing.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Delta State criticizes NCPC over centralised COVID-19 tests

Nigeria needs good leadership for unity and sustainable growth, says Gov Okowa

El-Rufai: 'Low JAMB cut-off marks has made the north lazy, stop it!'

Masari wants shutdown of telecoms networks in Katsina to fight bandits

INEC suspends physical registration of voters in Anambra

DG charges corps members to use NYSC to build Nigeria

Wike warns he could impose COVID-19 lockdown in Rivers

Buhari to inaugurate 20 mega projects in Ebonyi - Umahi

Buhari demands sustainable peace in crisis-hit Plateau State