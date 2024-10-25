Driver dies as 2 trucks collide in Lagos

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed this in a statement on Friday, said the accident was a result of brake failure.

“LASEMA in response to distress calls through the 767 and 112 toll-free lines at 12.08hrs, activated the response team from Command and Control Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that there was an accident involving a concrete mixer truck, registration number DGW 208 XA and another truck, registration number SMK 906 YE.

“Investigation conducted by the response team revealed that one of the trucks suffered brake failure, lost control and crashed into a JUSTRITE truck, whose driver was loading items.

“The truck further rammed into the building beside the road and crashed into two people in the process,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the JUSTRITE truck driver died instantly while the two other victims sustained injuries and were transported to Gbagada General Hospital.

“The agency’s response team has activated necessary safety measures for the protection of responders at the incident scene.