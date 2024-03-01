ADVERTISEMENT
Driver, conductor die in Anambra truck crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

While sympathising with the families of the dead victims, the Sector Commander warned motorists to desist from excessive speeding and drive within safe speed limits.

Scene of the accident in Anambra [NAN]
Scene of the accident in Anambra [NAN]

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, Adeoye Irelewuyi, who confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Awka, said it occurred on Friday.

Irelewuyi said that the probable cause of the accident was speeding and loss of control.

He said that the crash involved an unidentified commercial driver of a Mercedes truck with registration number XD131NSH.

“According to eyewitnesses, the driver was on speed, lost control of the vehicle, rammed into a big gutter by the roadside and crashed.

“A total of two male adults, including the driver and conductor, were involved in the crash. Both of them were killed.

“The dead victims were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Mortuary, Ihiala by good Samaritans before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team.

“However, the FRSC rescue team has removed the debris littered on the expressway and normalcy in human and vehicular movement has been restored,” he said.

While sympathising with the families of the dead victims, the Sector Commander warned motorists to desist from excessive speeding and drive within safe speed limits.

“Let’s drive to stay alive, road safety is everyone’s responsibility,” Irelewuyi said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

