Driver, conductor arrested after 3 passengers d*ed in auto crash

The deceased include two females identified as Zeenai Babji, Surayya Umar, and one other whose identity couldn't be ascertained yet.

It was gathered that the accident happened on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, on the expressway by Government Technical College, in the Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The vehicle was said to have gone up in flames after the vehicle crashed.

Confirming the accident, the spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi said the crash involved a commercial vehicle with number plate XE 222 TRN in transit from the Ajingi Local Government Area to Kofar Wambai within the metropolis.

According to him, the agency received an emergency call from one Muktar Yusuf, who alerted the service that there was a fire outbreak on the state road, involving a commercial vehicle with 18 passengers onboard.

Abdullahi said aside from the deceased, 13 other passengers suffered varying degrees of injury, and were rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital for treatment.

Noting that the driver and his conductor were handed over to a police officer, Inspector Abubakar Ahmad, Abdullahi attributed the crash to speeding.

He, therefore, advised motorists to drive with caution to prevent unfortunate disasters in the future.

