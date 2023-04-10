The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Driver, conductor arrested after 3 passengers d*ed in auto crash

Damilare Famuyiwa

The driver and his conductor were arrested after the crash were attributed to speeding.

Driver, conductor arrested after 3 passengers died in auto crash
Driver, conductor arrested after 3 passengers died in auto crash

Recommended articles

The deceased include two females identified as Zeenai Babji, Surayya Umar, and one other whose identity couldn't be ascertained yet.

It was gathered that the accident happened on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, on the expressway by Government Technical College, in the Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The vehicle was said to have gone up in flames after the vehicle crashed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the accident, the spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi said the crash involved a commercial vehicle with number plate XE 222 TRN in transit from the Ajingi Local Government Area to Kofar Wambai within the metropolis.

According to him, the agency received an emergency call from one Muktar Yusuf, who alerted the service that there was a fire outbreak on the state road, involving a commercial vehicle with 18 passengers onboard.

Abdullahi said aside from the deceased, 13 other passengers suffered varying degrees of injury, and were rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital for treatment.

Noting that the driver and his conductor were handed over to a police officer, Inspector Abubakar Ahmad, Abdullahi attributed the crash to speeding.

He, therefore, advised motorists to drive with caution to prevent unfortunate disasters in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a policeman had reportedly been killed by irate okada riders at Cele Bus Stop along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos State.

The officer met his untimely death as he was trying to enforce the okada ban in the state alongside his colleagues on Wednesday, April 5.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor flew out of Nigeria alongside his wife amid DSS probe

Pastor flew out of Nigeria alongside his wife amid DSS probe

Ex Nasarawa deputy governor regains freedom after 4 days in kidnappers’ den

Ex Nasarawa deputy governor regains freedom after 4 days in kidnappers’ den

UK will no longer consider Nigerian health workers for recruitment

UK will no longer consider Nigerian health workers for recruitment

Tinubu mourns international jurist, Bola Ajibola

Tinubu mourns international jurist, Bola Ajibola

PDP lost Ebonyi guber elections over wrong choice of candidate, says Ogba

PDP lost Ebonyi guber elections over wrong choice of candidate, says Ogba

Buhari insists attackers of Benue residents must be found and dealt with

Buhari insists attackers of Benue residents must be found and dealt with

Owo Catholic Church reopens 10 months after gunmen attack

Owo Catholic Church reopens 10 months after gunmen attack

MACBAN urges Sokoto Govt to stop alleged killing of herdsmen

MACBAN urges Sokoto Govt to stop alleged killing of herdsmen

Reclaim your country after Buhari's retirement - Kukah urges Nigerians

Reclaim your country after Buhari's retirement - Kukah urges Nigerians

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 Ghanaian men severely injured after bloody machete fight at wake-keeping over woman

7 Ghanaian men injured after serious machete fight over woman at wake-keep

15 killed, burnt beyond recognition in Enugu highway crash.

15 burnt beyond recognition in Enugu highway crash

Nigerian court

Court awards ₦‎240,000 cost against UI school for stalling hijab case

Pastor Obinim rubs hand on man’s genitals in church to restore potency

'Powers, come inside this manhood!' – Obinim rubs hand on man’s genitals to restore potency (video)