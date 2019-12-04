Chinecherem of No. 42, Araromi St., Ejigbo, Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of sexual assault by penetration.

Mrs Arinola Momoh-Ayokanbi, the lead state prosecutor, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence at his home on Jan. 22.

“The defendant had previously patronised the male complainant by purchasing some drugs from him.

“He lured the complainant to his home under the guise of buying more drugs. When the complainant arrived at the defendant’s home, he was forcibly sodomised by Chinecherem.

“When the complainant left the house, he alerted individuals in the neighbourhood about the alleged crime and the defendant was arrested,” she said.

Momoh-Ayokanbi said eight witnesses would slated to testify against the driver during the trial.

The offence contravenes Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015 which prescribes life sentence for any individual found guilty of the offence of sexual assault by penetration.

Following his arraignment, Justice Abiola Soladoye ordered that the driver be remanded at the Correctional Facility.

The case was adjourned until Jan. 30, 2020 for trial.