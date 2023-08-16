ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Driver charged with assaulting VIO while attempting to evade arrest

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor said the driver conducted himself in a manner that caused breach of public peace.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

Recommended articles

Mohammed, whose address was not provided, is a facing a five-count charge bordering on breach of peace and assault.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the defendant, on Aug. 14 on Oba Akinjobi Way, Ikeja, assaulted Adekunle Adewale, causing him bodily injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the defendant inflicted injuries on Adewale’s face which affected his ability to carry out his duties.

He said that in a bid to evade being arrested by Adewale, the defendant assaulted him by holding his uniform and causing injury to the face including the eyes.

Odugbo added that the driver conducted himself in a manner that caused breach of public peace.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant drove a green colour minibus with registration number JJJ 718 YA, without driving permit, in contravention of Section 15 (1) of the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws and Regulations, 2018.

Odugbo said that the offences also contravened Sections 168, 170, 171, 174 and 347 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Magistrate, Mr Lateef Owolabi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N150,000 and two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that one the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant, adding that the two sureties must have evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 14 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uzodimma blesses Imo-born Super Falcons players with land, cash gifts

Uzodimma blesses Imo-born Super Falcons players with land, cash gifts

Fatalities, mishaps inevitable in counterterrorism operations – Air Force

Fatalities, mishaps inevitable in counterterrorism operations – Air Force

Anambra govt seals orphanage home over illegal adoption

Anambra govt seals orphanage home over illegal adoption

Makinde advocates single tenure for govs, president, others

Makinde advocates single tenure for govs, president, others

ECOWAS military chiefs to meet in Ghana on deployment of standby force to Niger

ECOWAS military chiefs to meet in Ghana on deployment of standby force to Niger

Lagbaja visits troops in Niger, urges them to remain resolute

Lagbaja visits troops in Niger, urges them to remain resolute

Defence Chief visits wounded soldiers, pledges best treatment

Defence Chief visits wounded soldiers, pledges best treatment

FCTA to demolish about 500 unapproved buildings, structures in Dutsen-Garki

FCTA to demolish about 500 unapproved buildings, structures in Dutsen-Garki

Kano govt sets up committee to screen 10,800 workers employed by Ganduje

Kano govt sets up committee to screen 10,800 workers employed by Ganduje

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man refuses to refund after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

Man refuses to return money after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

The ill-fated vehicle was later seen stuck around a gutter beside the road, crossing the gutter [Punch]

Mother and daughter lose their lives as bus crashes into shops

Collapsed overhead water tank kills lady in Benin.

Collapsed overhead water tank kills lady in Benin

Police officers have taken the suspect who killed Rafiat Okewole (pictured) into custody [Punch]

Husband smashes wife's head on wall over argument about children's welfare