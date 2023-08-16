Driver charged with assaulting VIO while attempting to evade arrest

Mohammed, whose address was not provided, is a facing a five-count charge bordering on breach of peace and assault.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the defendant, on Aug. 14 on Oba Akinjobi Way, Ikeja, assaulted Adekunle Adewale, causing him bodily injuries.

He said that the defendant inflicted injuries on Adewale’s face which affected his ability to carry out his duties.

He said that in a bid to evade being arrested by Adewale, the defendant assaulted him by holding his uniform and causing injury to the face including the eyes.

Odugbo added that the driver conducted himself in a manner that caused breach of public peace.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant drove a green colour minibus with registration number JJJ 718 YA, without driving permit, in contravention of Section 15 (1) of the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws and Regulations, 2018.

Odugbo said that the offences also contravened Sections 168, 170, 171, 174 and 347 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr Lateef Owolabi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N150,000 and two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that one the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant, adding that the two sureties must have evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.