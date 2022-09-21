RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Driver breaks into employer’s house, steals N6.17m jewellery in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police on Wednesday in Lagos arraigned a 35-year-old driver, Paul Adebayo, who allegedly broke into his employer’s house and stole jewellery worth N6.17 million.

He, however, pleaded not guilty before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, Insp Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 5, at 9:00 a.m.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant burgled the residence of his employer, Mr Adebayo Lateef.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant stole gold bangles, wristwatches, necklaces, four gold chains and a gold ring.

Ikhayere presented a CCTV footage allegedly showing the defendant entering into his employer’s bedroom and locking the house’s entrance gate from inside to prevent the housekeeper, who stepped out, from regaining entrance into the compound.

The CCTV footage also showed how the defendant allegedly sneaked into the main house, switched on lights, went into his employer’s bedroom and returned outside 20 minutes later.

The footage also showed how the defendant allegedly tampered with the camera before he rushed out from the apartment when he heard the housekeeper knocking on the gate.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 168(b), 280 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr Lateef Owolabi, admitted the compatible disc containing the CCTV footage as an exhibit.

Owolabi adjourned the case until Sept. 22, for cross-examination of the prosecutor.

News Agency Of Nigeria

