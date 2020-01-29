A driver who tried to outsmart officials and breach the traffic rules with impunity got arrested and fined.

According to reports, a 62-year-old motorist plonked a fake skeleton in his passenger seat so he could use a high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane.

Police in Arizona stopped him after spotting the odd-looking companion in his front seat.

The plastic skeleton – complete with a spooky outfit and a camouflage bucket hat – had a cool box between its legs and was secured to the seat with yellow rope, reports say.

Despite the smartness, officers still figured out that the man was up to some mischief and then arrested him.

Arizona’s Department of Public Safety tweeted: “Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong!

“One of our motor troopers cited the 62-year-old male driver for HOV & window tint violations on SR-101 near Apache Blvd this morning. #NiceTry #YoureNotHeMan #AZTroopers”.

High occupancy vehicle lanes are used to ease traffic congestion for motorists with passengers in the car.

Reports quoted officials in Arizona as saying that more than 7,000 drivers are penalised for flouting the rules every year.

Sky News reports that last April, police pulled over a man who had a mannequin wearing a sweatshirt, baseball cap and sunglasses in his front seat.