RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Driver arraigned for allegedly stealing beer worth N6m

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A driver with Guinness Nig. Ltd., Sodiq Ganiyu, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 20 pallets of stout worth six million Naira.

Driver arraigned for allegedly stealing beer worth N6m. [thetrentonline]
Driver arraigned for allegedly stealing beer worth N6m. [thetrentonline]

The police charged 34-year-old Ganiyu with conspiracy, theft and breach of the peace.

Recommended articles

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Rachael Williams, told the court that Ganiyu, a resident of 28, Agbowo St., Isokan, Ogun, committed the offences on Sept. 12 at 1 Akanni Dorothy St., Ikeja.

She said that Ganiyu was instructed to deliver the goods to a customer but he diverted them, in connivance with others at large.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 168, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr T. O. Fashanu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashanu adjourned the case until Oct. 27 for mention.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Brymo says 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

Brymo says 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Trending

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

Rachel Tetteh, 27-year-old

Meet Nigerian doctor, Dr Richard Okoye who rejected $20 million and still went ahead to build a multi-million dollar empire

Dr Richard Okoye rejected $20 million and still went ahead to build a multi-million dollar empire.