Abdullahi, 28, was brought before the court on a three-count of reckless driving, causing bodily injury and manslaughter.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the three counts preferred against him.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 2 at Sari Iganmu, along Badagry-Lagos Expressway.

Uwadione said that Abdullahi drove a DAF truck with registration number NNR 103 XA in a reckless manner and caused the death of three pedestrians.

He said that the driver killed Mr Ayinde Adigun, Mrs Ndidi Aniunoh and Mrs Rose Okeke, while they were walking along the walk way.

The prosecutor also said that the defendant caused injury to Mrs Nkiru Onyebuchi, 36, who was still receiving medical attention.

ALSO READ: “Lecturer touched my breasts while writing Bible verses," student alleges in explosive sex-for-grades documentary

Uwadione said that the offences contravened Sections 19, 20 and 26 of the Road Traffic Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, granted the defendant bail of N500, 000 with two sureties each in the like sum.

Adedayo adjourned the case until Dec. 10 for mention.