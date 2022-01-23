Mato told newsmen on Sunday in Kano that nobody died in the accident, adding that the driver of the articulated vehicle escaped unhurt.
Driver, 2 others escape unhurt as train hits truck, tricycle in Kano
The Kano Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Zubairu Mato, has confirmed that three persons were injured when a moving train hit an articulated vehicle and tricycle in Kano.
He said that the victims, who were inside a commuter-tricycle, were taken to a hospital in the city.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occured on Obasanjo Road in the metropolis.
“There was no death but three persons, who sustained injuries, were taken to hospital by our personnel,” Mato said.
An eyewitness, Aminu Abdullahi, said the incident happened when the articulated vehicle, loaded with cement, was coming towards the rail line as the train was speeding.
Abdullahi said that some people attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver was not observant.
He said, “When the articulated vehicle driver tried to cross the rail line, the train hit the vehicle and the tricycle at the same time.”
He further said the victims were “rushed to the hospital unconscious”.
