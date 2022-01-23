RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Driver, 2 others escape unhurt as train hits truck, tricycle in Kano

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Zubairu Mato, has confirmed that three persons were injured when a moving train hit an articulated vehicle and tricycle in Kano.

Driver, 2 others escape unhurt as train hits truck, tricycle in Kano/Illustration (Herald)
Driver, 2 others escape unhurt as train hits truck, tricycle in Kano/Illustration (Herald)

Mato told newsmen on Sunday in Kano that nobody died in the accident, adding that the driver of the articulated vehicle escaped unhurt.

Recommended articles

He said that the victims, who were inside a commuter-tricycle, were taken to a hospital in the city.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occured on Obasanjo Road in the metropolis.

“There was no death but three persons, who sustained injuries, were taken to hospital by our personnel,” Mato said.

An eyewitness, Aminu Abdullahi, said the incident happened when the articulated vehicle, loaded with cement, was coming towards the rail line as the train was speeding.

Abdullahi said that some people attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver was not observant.

He said, “When the articulated vehicle driver tried to cross the rail line, the train hit the vehicle and the tricycle at the same time.”

He further said the victims were “rushed to the hospital unconscious”.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bello calls for calm as youths burn police station over motorcyclist's killing

Bello calls for calm as youths burn police station over motorcyclist's killing

Why late Soun bagged 2 national honours – Osinbajo

Why late Soun bagged 2 national honours – Osinbajo

Abdulsalami narrates how MKO Abiola died

Abdulsalami narrates how MKO Abiola died

NDLEA raids Abuja garden, arrests 6 over drugged cookies, noodles

NDLEA raids Abuja garden, arrests 6 over drugged cookies, noodles

Anambra residents react to 80-man committee for Soludo’s transition programme

Anambra residents react to 80-man committee for Soludo’s transition programme

Benue will soon benefit from World Bank grant of 5m dollars–Ortom

Benue will soon benefit from World Bank grant of 5m dollars–Ortom

Borno govt constitutes committee to investigate razor blade attack in school

Borno govt constitutes committee to investigate razor blade attack in school

TUC gives conditions FG must meet before subsidy can be removed

TUC gives conditions FG must meet before subsidy can be removed

Governorship primaries: Pastor prays no life will be lost in Ekiti

Governorship primaries: Pastor prays no life will be lost in Ekiti

Trending

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, chooses to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, choose to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Lagos wives can’t wait for 2021 AFCON to end - Survey

Super Eagles players were full of excitement after the victory

Police rescue baby onboard snatched car; on hunt for gunmen

The red Toyota Corolla that was snatched has been retrieved by the police in Kumasi

Church members allegedly asked to kneel outside as punishment for lateness (video)

Nigerian church members kneel outside chapel for lateness