Driver, 2 others escape unhurt as train hits truck, tricycle in Kano

He said that the victims, who were inside a commuter-tricycle, were taken to a hospital in the city.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occured on Obasanjo Road in the metropolis.

“There was no death but three persons, who sustained injuries, were taken to hospital by our personnel,” Mato said.

An eyewitness, Aminu Abdullahi, said the incident happened when the articulated vehicle, loaded with cement, was coming towards the rail line as the train was speeding.

Abdullahi said that some people attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver was not observant.

He said, “When the articulated vehicle driver tried to cross the rail line, the train hit the vehicle and the tricycle at the same time.”