The Metropolitan Police who tried to stop them believed they were heading out to target a rival gang when they were apprehended on July 26, 2018.

Other convicts jailed together with 21-year-old Akinsoji include Darnell Joseph-Newill, 21, Nathaniel Lewis, 23, and Troy Ifill, 22, The Independent UK confirmed this in a report.

It added that the quartet were travelling in a stolen BMW vehicle when they were captured. Before they surrendered, the police were forced to fire several shots at the vehicle after they thought they were being attacked by the gangsters.

“Gun. Gun. They’ve got a gun. They are pointing a long barrelled weapon at us,” The Independent shared an officer's when Akinsoji and his crew were passing by.

Policemen were able to seize a loaded sawn-off shotgun, two lock knives, an axe, a machete, a hunting knife and a zombie knife from the convicts when they withdrew from the stolen vehicle wearing masks.

Lekan Akinsoji was confirmed to be wearing the scariest. A prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC, reportedly told a jury that the gang had set out to cause extreme violence that may have ended in death when they were caught.

The target of the intended attack is believed to be another enemy that is equally fierce.