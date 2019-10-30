This time the lucky winners get an all-expense paid trip to Dubai for them and a friend.

Still sounds like a dream right?

Ok, let me help you. Earlier this year Quickteller announced that it was giving its customers an experience of a lifetime. They promised they would be taking customers on all expense-paid trips to US, London and Dubai.

Dream it on Quickteller

True to their words they took customers to New York (US) and London. Now it’s time for Destination Dubai! Interestingly, the promo got flavoured, and each winner get to choose a friend to share this incredible experience with.

So till October 31, 2019, new customers are welcome to register on the Quickteller platform, existing customers can go ahead and use the platform for one or all of these eight services including purchase of airtime, Internet Broadband, Airline ticket, payment of toll-fare (e-tag), electricity bills, DSTV subscription renewal, betting and funds transfer.

After October 31st, winners will be selected from a raffle draw. Winner from the draws, will be accompanied by their besties you would have registered on the platform before the draws.

The pairs of winners will explore the fun sights of Dubai, attend the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest, get access to meet and party with the A-list artistes. What more can you dream up?

Just so you know, the list of the artistes for the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest include Wizkid, Davido, Burna boy, Tiwa Savage, Teni, 2baba, Zlatan. Others are Tekno, Banky W, DJ Cuppy, DJ Xclusive, DJ Spinall, Diamond Platinumz, Harmonise.

And in case you think the experience is limited to attending the concert, you are very wrong. As every Quickteller winner and their bestie, get VIP seats, backstage access and the after party invite. A full weekend of fun!

So Oga Joe, before you start dreaming about Dubai, first register on the Quickteller platform, and get your bestie to register too.

This dream is on Quickteller!

