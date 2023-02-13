Drama in class as lecturer finds out his nursery teacher is now his student

He took to his Facebook page to share the encounter in a post he titled “The University Teacher & His Nursery Three Teacher”.

He said the discovery of his former teacher created a pleasant scene as stunned students were watching and wondering what could be going on.

“The entire class almost went agog. Aunty IJ has really added more flesh. She was single then when she taught us,” Anucha wrote.

READ ALSO: Businesswoman drags husband to court over sex starvation and assault

He recounted how good Aunty Ijeoma was to him and other pupils when she was their teacher in the basic school.

“She can flog, yet her love for us wasn't in doubt. Most times she'd share her food with us. She was that lovely,” he recalled. “Aunty, thank you for teaching me well then. I am what I am today because you taught me well. Life is indeed a cumulative effect.”

Anucha added that the happening has humbled him and underscored the fact that the future is unknown, hence the need to be circumspect about how one treats others.

“Tell her then as our Nursery teacher that a day like such will come, personally I may not believe. This has further reduced every 'pride' in me especially as I deal with these students. Their future is unknown. Who knows who'd give you a helping hand tomorrow.”