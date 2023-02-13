ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Drama in class as lecturer finds out his nursery teacher is now his student

Andreas Kamasah

A pleasant drama erupted in a lecture hall as the lecturer and one of his female students who he realised was his nursery teacher hugged passionately amid nostalgia and exchange of pleasantries.

Drama in class as lecturer finds out his nursery teacher is now his student
Drama in class as lecturer finds out his nursery teacher is now his student

The lecturer, Anucha Wisdom who lectures at the Faculty of Education, Nigeria’s Abia State University could not believe his eyes when he saw his former teacher who he identified as Aunty Ijeoma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He took to his Facebook page to share the encounter in a post he titled “The University Teacher & His Nursery Three Teacher”.

He said the discovery of his former teacher created a pleasant scene as stunned students were watching and wondering what could be going on.

“The entire class almost went agog. Aunty IJ has really added more flesh. She was single then when she taught us,” Anucha wrote.

READ ALSO: Businesswoman drags husband to court over sex starvation and assault

He recounted how good Aunty Ijeoma was to him and other pupils when she was their teacher in the basic school.

“She can flog, yet her love for us wasn't in doubt. Most times she'd share her food with us. She was that lovely,” he recalled. “Aunty, thank you for teaching me well then. I am what I am today because you taught me well. Life is indeed a cumulative effect.”

Anucha added that the happening has humbled him and underscored the fact that the future is unknown, hence the need to be circumspect about how one treats others.

“Tell her then as our Nursery teacher that a day like such will come, personally I may not believe. This has further reduced every 'pride' in me especially as I deal with these students. Their future is unknown. Who knows who'd give you a helping hand tomorrow.”

He then urged his Facebook followers to extend a hand of assistance to others who are in need, saying it is an investment that would yield returns in the future.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party members in Southwest dump Obi for Tinubu 2 weeks to election

Labour Party members in Southwest dump Obi for Tinubu 2 weeks to election

Naira, fuel scarcity will not affect APC victory – Group

Naira, fuel scarcity will not affect APC victory – Group

BREAKING: 240 polling units to be excluded from elections– INEC opens up

BREAKING: 240 polling units to be excluded from elections– INEC opens up

Gov Abiodun allows cabal to control him  —  Former Ogun Deputy Speaker

Gov Abiodun allows cabal to control him  —  Former Ogun Deputy Speaker

INEC requires 13,000 security personnel for elections in Enugu State – REC

INEC requires 13,000 security personnel for elections in Enugu State – REC

Nigeria will be debt-free if elected - Kwankwaso

Nigeria will be debt-free if elected - Kwankwaso

Zamfara anti-thuggery committee begins clampdown on traders rejecting old notes

Zamfara anti-thuggery committee begins clampdown on traders rejecting old notes

PDP urges Nigerians to resist pressure to postpone elections

PDP urges Nigerians to resist pressure to postpone elections

2023 Election: Vote wisely, LP chieftain urges Nigerians

2023 Election: Vote wisely, LP chieftain urges Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Inset: Frederick Olorunfemi (The deceased).

Father dies in scuffle with school bus driver who defiled his daughter

Holy Bible

Church of England launches project to stop referring to God as ‘He’, ‘Him’ and ‘Our Father’

court (WuzupNigeria)

Woman drags husband to court for alleged denial of ”conjugal right”

A bus conductor in Lagos (Image illustration).

Lagos bus conductor crushed to d*ath over ‘police levy’