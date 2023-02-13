Drama in class as lecturer finds out his nursery teacher is now his student

The lecturer, Anucha Wisdom who lectures at the Faculty of Education, Nigeria’s Abia State University could not believe his eyes when he saw his former teacher who he identified as Aunty Ijeoma.
A pleasant drama erupted in a lecture hall as the lecturer and one of his female students who he realised was his nursery teacher hugged passionately amid nostalgia and exchange of pleasantries.
He took to his Facebook page to share the encounter in a post he titled “The University Teacher & His Nursery Three Teacher”.
He said the discovery of his former teacher created a pleasant scene as stunned students were watching and wondering what could be going on.
“The entire class almost went agog. Aunty IJ has really added more flesh. She was single then when she taught us,” Anucha wrote.
He recounted how good Aunty Ijeoma was to him and other pupils when she was their teacher in the basic school.
“She can flog, yet her love for us wasn't in doubt. Most times she'd share her food with us. She was that lovely,” he recalled. “Aunty, thank you for teaching me well then. I am what I am today because you taught me well. Life is indeed a cumulative effect.”
Anucha added that the happening has humbled him and underscored the fact that the future is unknown, hence the need to be circumspect about how one treats others.
“Tell her then as our Nursery teacher that a day like such will come, personally I may not believe. This has further reduced every 'pride' in me especially as I deal with these students. Their future is unknown. Who knows who'd give you a helping hand tomorrow.”
He then urged his Facebook followers to extend a hand of assistance to others who are in need, saying it is an investment that would yield returns in the future.
