According to Citizen TV, the suspect was arrested on Sunday for stealing clothes and was arraigned over the alleged crime.

Appearing before the Embu Law Courts presided by resident magistrate, Jean Ndegeri, the naked suspect told the court that his clothes were taken away after being stripped naked by officers at Embu Police Station where he was detained.

It was gathered that the clothes the accused was wearing on the day of his arrest were part of those he allegedly stole and was therefore forced to remove them so that they could be used as an exhibit.

The suspect was brought before the court with only a piece of cloth covering his private part. He attempted to strip naked in the courtroom and also declined clothes offered to him, insisting that he would only accept the confiscated clothes.

The prosecution applied for the matter to be postponed since the accused was deemed inappropriately dressed.