Police in Katsina state have reportedly arrested a Divisional Police Officer, P Garba Talawai and his girlfriend, Sadiya Danyaya over the of the latter’s 16-year-old housemaid.

In a statement on Friday, June 21, 2019, spokesman for the police in the state, SP Gambo Isah confirmed the arrest of the couple.

According to Punch, the deceased was identified as Rabi Abdullahi.

According to the police, Abdullahi was said to have been missing since Wednesday, June 19, 2019, after Sadiya rebuked her for carrying an unwanted pregnancy.

The statement reads: “Yesterday (Thursday) at about 12.00hrs, one Abubakar Haruna, a councillor in Mashi LGA, reported to the DPO of Mashi, SP Garba Talawai, that a corpse was seen at a bush path in Mashi.

‘”The DPO and his team went and removed the corpse to Primary Health Centre, Mashi.

“The corpse was later identified as that of one Rabi Abdullahi,16, of the same address, but only for some health workers on duty to identify the corpse as having been brought the previous day by the same DPO, along with one other policeman yet to be identified, inside a Toyota Carina II identified as the DPO’s.

“The corpse was later identified as a housemaid to one Sadiya Alhaji Danyaya, a girlfriend of the DPO.

“However, the said Sadiya confirmed that she reported to the DPO that the girl had been missing since Wednesday after she rebuked her for carrying an unwanted pregnancy and for sleeping outside the house.

“Preliminary investigation has indicted the DPO for being complicit in the concealment of facts with respect to the cause of death of the housemaid.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, has already directed a thorough, meticulous and comprehensive investigations into the matter.

However, it is not clear if any relative of the housemaid has shown up.