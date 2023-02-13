ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

DPO, 4 policemen killed in gun duel with bandits in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Niger has confirmed the death of a Divisional Police Officer, SP Mukhtar Sabiu, and four other policemen in a gun duel with bandits in Gurara Local Government Area on Saturday.

Nigeria Police
Nigeria Police

This is contained in a statement by DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the command’s Public Relations Officer, issued in Minna on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“On 11/02/2023 at about 1100hrs, information was received that armed bandits were sighted around Kwakuti-Dajigbe villages area of Lambata, in an attempt to attack some communities around Gurara Local Government Area.

“Combined teams of police from Gawu-Babangida and Paiko Divisions, military, and vigilante members were drafted to the scene.

“The hoodlums were engaged in a gun duel and repelled with scores of them neutralised, while others escaped with bullet injuries.

“Regrettably, DPO Paiko Division, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukhtar Sabiu and four other police personnel from both divisions lost their lives during the gun duel.”

The spokesman said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ogundele Ayodeji, later led a reinforcement team to the scene and recovered the bodies of the deceased personnel.

Ayodeji condoled with the families of the affected personnel, while reassuring the public that the police would not relent in their efforts to eliminate banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

Similarly, police tactical teams and vigilante members on Friday at about 3:00pm thwarted attempts by bandits to attack Chibani village market via Sarkin-Pawa, Munya local government area of the state.

Abiodun said the hoodlums were successfully repelled without any incident, and normalcy restored in the area.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku: DSS invites Fani-Kayode over alleged coup plot

Atiku: DSS invites Fani-Kayode over alleged coup plot

Kwankwaso promises to address unemployment, insecurity, brain-drain in health sector

Kwankwaso promises to address unemployment, insecurity, brain-drain in health sector

Whitney Adeniran: Lagos govt shuts Chrisland school over student's death

Whitney Adeniran: Lagos govt shuts Chrisland school over student's death

Catholic Bishops want FG to review cash policy

Catholic Bishops want FG to review cash policy

3 weeks after boycotting Obi-Datti rally in Kano, LP governorship candidate meets Tinubu

3 weeks after boycotting Obi-Datti rally in Kano, LP governorship candidate meets Tinubu

Reports of attack on Buni false, misleading – APC Campaign Council

Reports of attack on Buni false, misleading – APC Campaign Council

Sanwo-Olu pledges relief for Lekki residents, businesses

Sanwo-Olu pledges relief for Lekki residents, businesses

Naira Scarcity: Tinubu writes Emefiele, suggests solutions for CBN

Naira Scarcity: Tinubu writes Emefiele, suggests solutions for CBN

Shaky podium forced APC to end campaign rally early in Yobe

Shaky podium forced APC to end campaign rally early in Yobe

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Inset: Frederick Olorunfemi (The deceased).

Father dies in scuffle with school bus driver who defiled his daughter

Holy Bible

Church of England launches project to stop referring to God as ‘He’, ‘Him’ and ‘Our Father’

court (WuzupNigeria)

Woman drags husband to court for alleged denial of ”conjugal right”

A bus conductor in Lagos (Image illustration).

Lagos bus conductor crushed to d*ath over ‘police levy’