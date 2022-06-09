Dozens of okada set ablaze as rider crushes pedestrian to death

The incident which happened on Thursday, June 9, 2022, created tension, as residents trooped out in anger to attack okada plying the routes.

This writer gathered that the residents were triggered after the passerby who was hit by okada didn’t survive the accident.

In videos going viral on social media, dozens of okada were set ablaze, in retaliation of the deceased passerby.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said though the angry mob had already set ablaze okada, normalcy has been restored in the area with the help of deployed officers.

“The rider veered off the road and hit a pedestrian. Unfortunately, the pedestrian fell and died on the spot. People around decided to lynch the motorcycle rider,” Hundeyin said. “The Lagos State Police Command condemns jungle justice in very strong terms.”

The police spokesperson, however, warned that anyone found engaging in such an act would face the wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, an angry mob set ablaze a suspected cultist Tempo, who is believed to have been terrorizing Uyo residents and its environs in Akwa Ibom.

Tempo was caught by the youth after he and his colleagues’ attempt to rob a popular boutique located along Barracks Road, in the Akwa Ibom State capital.