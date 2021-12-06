RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Dowen College speaks: Commiserates with Sylvester Oromoni's family

Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of one of our beloved students, Sylvester Oromoni Jr.

He was dearly loved by his teachers, his fellow students and he was a beacon of light for the school.

The tragic and unfortunate incident which transpired this past November, and Sylvester’s untimely death requires a thorough and proper investigation.

Dowen College is fully committed to this.

We are assisting the authorities to get to the bottom of this heartbreaking incident.

The first steps taken by the school, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, has been the immediate closure of the school to aid in the investigation.

Understandably, at this time of intense grief and suffering, emotions are raw and tensions are high.

We pray that God, who alone knows how to comfort the sorrowing, will comfort Sylvester’s family and all those who loved and knew him.

We commiserate with the Oromoni family, and the students of Dowen College who have lost a friend and fellow student.

This is a traumatic experience.

We assure our parents that the school is taking steps to ensure the safety and security of their children and wards.

This is paramount.

Every child is valued at Dowen College and their health and well-being is of the utmost priority to the school.

Board and Management,

Dowen College, Lagos,

Nigeria.

----

#FeaturebyDowenCollege

