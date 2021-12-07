RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Dowen College parents announce candlelight tribute for Sylvester Oromoni

Jude Egbas

The parents are demanding for a resolution that will bring some relief to the bereaved family, other parents, students of Dowen College and the public.

Sylvester Oromoni was a student of Dowen College. (Punch)

The Dowen College parents forum says it has been left "startled and deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident that led to the death of Sylvester Oromoni" on November 30, 2021.

"The Parents' Forum is organising a candlelight on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 by 6pm at Dowen College, 18, Adebayo Doherty Road, Lekki, Lagos State," a statement reads.

12-year-old Oromoni was allegedly tortured to a coma by some of his school colleagues who were hell-bent on initiating him into a cult group.

Dowen denies this version of events however, saying the student died from injuries sustained during a football game.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage and the Lagos State government has since sealed off the institution, pending the outcome of investigations.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased and pray God to give them the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

"As parents of Dowen College students, we are still in shock and could not come to terms with this incident and the accounts so far provided by the school management, students and the media," a statement from the parents reads.

The rest of the statement reads as follows:

We are, however, temporarily relieved by the swiftness with which the authorities intervened and commenced investigation towards unravelling the cause of Sylvester Oromoni’s death.

We urge the school management team and other stakeholders to fully cooperate with the authority in the ongoing investigation.

While we would have loved to bring Sylvester back, if humanly possible, unravelling the cause of his death and bringing whoever was responsible or might have contributed in whatever way to book, will not only bring this unfortunate incident to a closure for the family, but will also serve as deterrent to other juvenile delinquents in all schools in Nigeria.

We, therefore, say justice for Sylvester is justice for all.

On our part as parents, we will work more closely with the school (management/board) to ensure that necessary measures are put in place to prevent recurrence of this unfortunate incident and stamp out bullying in any form from the school.

We will also continue to appeal to parents, through all available means, to show more interest in what their children do and who they associate with in school and at home.

We appeal to the public to see this incident as an inflection point, not only for Dowen College but also other schools in Nigeria, as recent events have shown that bullying, molestation and other vices among students are common in our schools.

Therefore, we rely on the authorities for justice regardless of the social status of whoever is involved.

Dowen College parents need this more, as we are currently in a fix and our children traumatised.

What happened to Sylvester could have happened to any other child in the school. To many of the traumatised students, Sylvester was a classmate, a roommate, a schoolmate or a friend.

We, therefore, earnestly ask for a resolution that will bring some relief to the bereaved family, other parents, students of Dowen College and the public.

These should include a change of the school management and hostel teachers, installation of Closed Circuit Television cameras in all strategic places and overhauling of the school security system.

The lighting of candles is to pay tribute to a life 'passed', and keeping the light burning signifies that the memory still lives on and burns bright.

The candle light, no doubt, shall promote reflection and signifies remembrance of a life cut short in its infancy.

We pray the Almighty God to comfort the Oromoni family during this trying period

