Aymeric Caron, who is also a French TV presenter, says the insects suck human blood to obtain protein for their eggs and should not be swatted in the process.

He said that killing mosquitoes is "embarrassing for anti-specists who realise they are being attacked by a mother trying to nourish her children," according to the Independent .

Mr Caron, who describes himself as an anti-specist, says he always allows himself to be bitten by mosquitoes, except in Africa, where there is a risk of catching malaria.

In a video, he said: "One can consider that a blood donation from time to time to an insect who is only trying to nourish her children is not a drama."

A female mosquito really has no choice but to risk her life for her babies, he said.

Mr Caron said to avoid being bitten, it was best to use natural mosquito repellents such as citronella, lavender oil or garlic, and to wash regularly and to avoid using perfumes.

Failing that, he urged people do follow the example of Albert Schweitzer, the philosopher and animal-protection pioneer. “In Africa, where there is malaria, he allowed himself to kill mosquitoes. In France, where they are inoffensive, he allowed himself to be bitten,” Mr Caron said.

According to the World Health Organisation's latest malaria report, released last year, there were 219 million cases of the disease in 2017, with nearly half a million deaths.