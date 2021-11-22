'Don’t be addicted to gambling' – Oyo govt cautions residents.

According to him, the board has been carrying out sensitisation to encourage the general public to gamble as it is legal, but will not encourage irresponsible gambling.

“That is the reason the board comes in as a regulator; if gambling is not legal, it will not be in public domain,’’ he said.

He stressed that gaming or betting should not be taken as a means of livelihood, but regarded as leisure.

“You shouldn’t be addicted to it; don’t do it in such a way that it will create an addiction.

“We will continue to let members of the public know that gambling should be done responsibly,’’ he stressed.

On the menace of underage betting and gambling, Gboladuro said the board had been carrying out surveillance and due diligence on underage persons found in betting shops and kiosks.

“Erring betting agents and operators of such shops and kiosks face the consequence of sanction such as seizing their licence.

“All gaming and gambling operators in the state are aware of the law; they signed terms and conditions document that underage people would not be allowed in their betting outlets,’’ he said.

Gboladuro also warned companies involved in promotional lotteries to desist from the illegal act.

He said the companies had earlier been warned but they had been intransigent.

“We are warning them again that there will be strict enforcement soon,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 58 registered gaming companies operate in Oyo State.