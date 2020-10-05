They have taken your favorite Shawarma and now gave us the new spicy delicious Shawarma Pizza! The perfect combination of our two favourite street treats - Shawarma & Pizza.

Made with the freshest and most delicious ingredients, this new Spicy Shawarma Pizza will keep you coming back for more, making Domino’s Pizza your one-stop location for all things delicious, mouthwatering and spicy. Specially crafted to suit your taste buds, this new spicy Pizza come fully stuffed and topped with chicken, smoked sausages, lots and lots of cheese!

Domino's Pizza has us wrapped around their finger with their new delicious Shawarma offerings

Be one of the first to sink your teeth into this amazing new flavour! The best part is launched at a 30% DISCOUNT at N2500 with a FREE drink, what a combo! So gather the crew and take your taste buds on an exciting journey filled with deliciousness in every bite.

Don't feel like stepping out? No problem, you can order online, and have it delivered to you. So whether you’re in the office, or at home hanging with friends, with just a few clicks or a phone call, your order will be delivered within 25 minutes, if not you’ll get a free pizza! Now that’s interesting. You can also place an order via their website or mobile app for delivery or carryout.

So tell a friend to tell a friend and make Domino’s Pizzas new Shawarma offerings your next indulgence. Don’t be left out, make that purchase today and treat yourself, you deserve it!

