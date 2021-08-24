Domino's introduces: The golden experience

These irresistible freshly baked superb delights would tease and tingle your taste buds and have you wanting more of that feel-good feeling that can only come from the joy of the soft, fluffy, and cheesy pizza.

Indulge your senses in the whole plantain experience, walk into any Domino's store today and try a spicy plantain pizza with a 60cl bottle of coke starting from #3000 only

Pulse Nigeria

Domino's also came through for the breakfast lovers with their All-Day Breakfast menu. Available ANY TIME OF THE DAY, daily. Awaken your taste buds at any time of the day with a sensational platter of small chops for just N1200, or indulge in the delicious range of Sausage Rolls starting from N500 - N900. Still, on the breakfast menu, you can grab a quick Chicken/Meat pie snack for just N500.

Visit your nearest Domino's store or order online at www.dominos.ng to enjoy the seamless experience of ordering all from the comfort of your home or office. Get excited because one thing is sure at Domino's- it's going to be a golden one with tasty pizzas at incredible prices.